Conservative housing shadow minister supports Calgary’s affordable housing recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Conservative Party’s shadow minister for housing announced his support for Calgary’s affordable housing recommendations on Tuesday evening, encouraging councillors to “be bold” ahead of debate on Sept. 14.

The city’s Housing and Affordability Task Force unveiled its six recommendations in May and claims they will create a more equitable, inclusive and affordable housing market for Calgarians and ensure everyone will have access to safe and adequate housing.

The first three recommendations aim to boost the affordable housing supply in the city. The task force recommends Calgary make it easier to build housing across the city and make more land available to build that additional housing.

Recommendations four to six include convening the housing sector to collaborate, increasing investments to support housing providers and ensuring Calgarians have a safe home.

On June 6, council ended the task force’s work without moving forward with the recommendations in a 7-8 vote. The decision was reversed a day later.

Story continues below advertisement

The task force’s report will be presented to council on Sept. 14, when councillors will also debate the recommendations.

This comes as Calgary’s average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,825 a month according to Zumper, a 23-per cent increase compared with the previous year.

Scott Aitchison, MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka and shadow minister for housing and diversity and inclusion, voiced support for the task force’s recommendations but told Calgary city council in a statement that the blanket rezoning is a motion that is “doomed to fail.”

He claimed the motion was not bold enough to encourage zoning reform, but did not provide alternate solutions.

“We won’t close this divide with half-measures. We won’t get there with another pilot project. We won’t get there by ignoring the solutions that experts have already presented to you,” Aitchison’s statement read.

“Be bold. Show the rest of Canada what happens when you simply legalize more homebuilding. Just imagine what you can accomplish.”

Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner also voiced her support for the Housing and Affordability Task Force recommendations.

“I stand with Calgarians who have seen crippling increases in rent, those who have had the prospect of the hope of homeownership taken from them, and those who are homeless,” Garner said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

“This crisis isn’t polite or slow. It is immediate and requires an immediate response. Anyone who is trying to beat around the bush otherwise should give their head a shake, have some compassion, and get serious.”

Long (for X) read. There's a lot going on in Calgary regarding housing strategy. That's a good thing. It means change. Our city, and the entire country is in the middle of a severe affordability crisis. Canadians of all ages cannot afford a place to live. This is contributing… — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) September 6, 2023

But one MP disagrees, saying he wants to see the forthcoming report.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Calgary Centre MP Greg McLean said Calgarians deserve to hear how the city wants to tackle the housing crisis and add more affordable housing.

“Calgarians deserve to hear a range of ideas and opinions on how to tackle the growing housing crisis that our city is facing. It is my hope that through debate and consultation with the public, Calgary will come to solutions that prioritize home building and affordability for our neighbors and appropriately manage concerns and the unique needs of our city,” said Greg McLean, MP for Calgary Centre.

Story continues below advertisement