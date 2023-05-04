What will 6 affordable housing recommendations mean for Calgary?

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s housing and affordability task force announced six recommendations that aim to improve housing affordability for residents.

The task force claims the recommendations will create a more equitable, inclusive and affordable housing market for Calgarians and ensure everyone will have access to safe and adequate housing.

In a news release on Thursday morning, the task force said the recommendations are “tailored to the unique needs and context of Calgary.”

The recommendations are also informed by best practices from other jurisdictions, according to the news release, as well as opinions from 18 experienced contributors and an open forum through the city’s engagement portal.

“The recommendations provide a roadmap that enables policymakers, housing developers, community organizations, and other partners to work collaboratively towards creating more housing and sustained affordable housing options for Calgarians,” the release read.

The recommendations come as renters in Calgary are asking for more housing supports as rents reach record highs.

According to Zumper’s rent research portal, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as of Thursday is $1,800 a month. This is a 42 per cent increase compared with this last time last year, according to data from the website.

Others have lower averages for the city: RentFaster’s rent report pegged Calgary’s one-bedroom apartment average rent at $1,742 a month.

“For the past eight months, the housing and affordability task force has been coming together to hear from experts and develop bold and transformative recommendations that can address Calgary’s affordable housing crisis,” said Tim Ward, chair of the housing and affordability task force.

“The recommendations recognize the complexity of Calgary’s housing affordability challenges and are comprehensive in their scope, reflecting the need to increase and diversify our housing supply, and to significantly increase the amount of affordable housing in Calgary.”

Boosting housing supply in Calgary

The first three recommendations aim to boost the affordable housing supply in the city.

The task force recommends the city make it easier to build housing across the city and make more land available to build that additional housing.

It also urged the city to ensure affordable housing meet the needs of equity-deserving groups, such as Indigenous Peoples, in Calgary.

“Access to adequate and affordable housing is a fundamental component of the quality of life in a city and Calgary is experiencing significant challenges related to the availability, diversity and affordability of housing choice,” said Patricia Jones, task force member and chief executive officer of the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

“Calgary’s population has grown by 100,000 in the last four years and is expected to grow by another 100,000 in the next four years…. The City needs to reduce barriers or create incentives for the development of all types of housing across the housing continuum.”

Encouraging collaboration among stakeholders

The next three recommendations aim to strengthen the housing sector by encouraging collaboration between the city and key stakeholders.

Recommendations four to six include convening the housing sector to collaborate, increasing investments to support housing providers and ensuring Calgarians have a safe home.

Maya Kambeitz, chief executive officer of the Norfolk Housing Association, said the lack of affordable housing options is a rising concern for low-income residents.

“To strengthen Calgary’s housing sector, all governments, developers and non-profit housing providers need to work together to deliver safe and diverse affordable programs and services that make affordable housing more readily available to individuals and families living on lower incomes,” Kambeitz said.