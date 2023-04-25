Alberta woman calls for support for vulnerable renters caught in hot market

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman, who just a few years ago was homeless, has issued a dire plea for more affordable housing supports for vulnerable renters.

Erin Fair, 53, told Global News that after years of rebuilding her life, she’s now facing another tear down — thanks to the lack of affordable housing.

“There’s no hope. Doesn’t matter what I do — I get knocked down,” she said tearfully.

“I’ve put out hundreds of requests to landlords and I get rejected every single time. How does a person move forward? How do you get that chance again? How does somebody help you?”

Fair also questioned the supports given to low income, credit-challenged renters, adding they are not near enough.

“It’s like they’ll help you to stay homeless, but they won’t help you to get out,” she said. “We need different kinds of housing. There does need to be steps in housing.”

Add to that the stigma that remains when it comes to vulnerable renters, and Fair said it’s a challenge many can’t overcome.

“They all see us as the same and we’re not. We don’t all fit into the same crayon box,” she pointed out.

The Mustard Seed, which owns three affordable housing buildings in Calgary, agreed the city is facing a huge challenge.

Seed housing program director Jaret Giroux told Global News his organization has about 274 affordable units across the city — all of which are full to the brim.

“We are at capacity essentially for all three of those properties,” Giroux said.

Giroux said the biggest draw is the lower rent. Units go for about 20-30 per cent lower than the market average. And when someone leaves, that unit is quickly snapped up.

“When that happens we’ve already got someone in mind to fill a unit,” he pointed out. “It’s just the state of which we live right now.”

He added his organization, and others across the city, would all love to support all of those in need, but they just can’t.

“The need is huge and the waitlists, in every agency (in the city) — it’s probably in the hundreds,” he said.

Fair has been living in one of those affordable apartments owned by The Seed for the past couple of years. She recently put in her notice to move out, encouraged by recent accomplishments in her life, including starting a dog grooming and training business Tails Of Success.

And while her life appears to be moving in the right direction, old fears linger.

“I’m terrified of ending up back on the street again and losing it all,” she said. “And it’s a very big potential.”