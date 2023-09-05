Don Valley Parkway set for weeks of lane closures as bridge maintenance begins

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is warning drivers of weeks-long overnight lane closures on the Don Valley Parkway while bridge maintenance takes place.

Beginning Tuesday, construction work is planned on the Don Mills Road Bridge over the Don Valley Parkway. The work is set to last almost two months, ending on Nov. 3.

The maintenance work involves cleaning and coating steel structures on the bridge.

For the work to take place, some lane closures are planned along the Don Valley Parkway. They will be in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.

Both southbound and northbound, the road will be reduced to just one or two lanes while the work takes place.

The southbound ramps at Don Mills Road will also be closed, with the off-ramp northbound at Don Mills Road “closed periodically.”

“During construction, people travelling in the area should consider alternate routes and allow extra time to get to and from their destinations,” the city said.