Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Don Valley Parkway set for weeks of lane closures as bridge maintenance begins

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 5:05 pm
Rush hour traffic on the northbound Don Valley Parkway (L) as seen from Spanbridge Road, is photographed on Oct. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Rush hour traffic on the northbound Don Valley Parkway (L) as seen from Spanbridge Road, is photographed on Oct. 5, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto is warning drivers of weeks-long overnight lane closures on the Don Valley Parkway while bridge maintenance takes place.

Beginning Tuesday, construction work is planned on the Don Mills Road Bridge over the Don Valley Parkway. The work is set to last almost two months, ending on Nov. 3.

The maintenance work involves cleaning and coating steel structures on the bridge.

For the work to take place, some lane closures are planned along the Don Valley Parkway. They will be in place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.

Both southbound and northbound, the road will be reduced to just one or two lanes while the work takes place.

Trending Now

The southbound ramps at Don Mills Road will also be closed, with the off-ramp northbound at Don Mills Road “closed periodically.”

Story continues below advertisement

“During construction, people travelling in the area should consider alternate routes and allow extra time to get to and from their destinations,” the city said.

More on Toronto
City of TorontoToronto trafficDon Valley ParkwayDVPDon Mills RoadToronto road closuresDVP closuresDon Valley Parkway closuresDon Mills Road Bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices