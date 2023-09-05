Possible hostage situation prompted McDonnel Street closure in Peterborough: police

Police say a large presence at a home in Peterborough, Ont., was prompted by a possible firearm and hostage situation on Monday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:10 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on McDonnel Street near Stewart Street.
The incident prompted the service’s emergency response team to also attend. Police were seen surrounding a home at gunpoint.
Around 10:30 a.m., several people in the residence were taken into custody.
The scene was cleared and McDonnel Street was reopened around 11:20 a.m.
On Tuesday morning, police said the individuals taken into custody have been released unconditionally.
“It was determined that there was not a hostage situation,” police stated. “Based on the information about a possible firearm, officers obtained a search warrant, however, a firearm was not located in the home.”
Police say they continue to investigate the incident.
