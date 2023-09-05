Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect after Labour Day shooting leaves man injured

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 11:48 am
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a shooting on Sept. 4, 2023 that left one man with a leg injury. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a shooting on Sept. 4, 2023 that left one man with a leg injury. Peterborough Police Service
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect following a shooting early Monday morning.

Around 12:20 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Rubidge and Stewart streets.

Officers located a man with a leg injury and learned there had been an argument between him and another man prior to the shooting. The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transferred to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect, who is described standing five feet 10 to six feet tall with a stocky build (180 to 200 pounds). He has short cornrow hair, a thin moustache and a short, well-groomed beard. He was wearing dark jeans and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

ShootingPeterborough Police ServicePeterboroughPeterborough crimeFirearmPeterborough shootingPeterborough OntarioRubidge Street ShootingLabour Day shootingStewart Street shooting
