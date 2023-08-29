2nd arrest for attempted murder made in Cobourg West Beach shooting; 3rd suspect at large

A second arrest has been made and a third suspect is still wanted in connection with a shooting in Cobourg, Ont., last week
On Aug. 16 around 4:45 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to reports of gunshots in the south end of Hibernia Street near a homeless tent encampment on the West Beach.
No injuries were reported.
One suspect — Kersi Buaksa, 19, of Durham Region — was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with attempted murder using a firearm, multiple other firearm offences and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police say on Tuesday morning, a second suspect was arrested.
Alearen Stewart, 18, of Ajax, Ont., was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg later Tuesday.
An arrest warrant remains in place for a third suspect — Elijah Kerridge-Lall, 21 — who is known to frequent the GTA and Northumberland County.
Police say Kerridge-Lall is currently on a court release for attempted murder charges involving a firearm and was supposed to be on house arrest as part of his conditions but was not at his residence when police executed a search warrant in Durham Region last week.
Kerridge-Lall is described as five feet eight inches tall and 130 pounds.
“Investigators urge Kerridge-Lall to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to turn himself in to police,” stated Staff Sgt. John Linney.
Police say anyone with information is asked to contact them at 905-372-6821 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or stopcrimehere.ca.
