3rd suspect in July 2022 fatal shooting in Peterborough arrested in Sault Ste. Marie

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal daytime shooting in July 2022 in Peterborough, Ont.

On Thursday afternoon, the Peterborough Police Service announced the arrest of 34-year-old Eduardo Tito Silva, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of Shawn Singh on July 2, 2022.

Police say on that day, officers responded to a daytime shooting on Park Street North and located the 37-year-old Singh. He later died in hospital from his injuries, police said.

Singh was the city’s second homicide victim of 2022.

Peterborough police identified Shawn Singh of Peterborough as the victim of a shooting on July 2, 2022.

In September, police arrested two people — a Peterborough man and a Toronto woman — who were each charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Police at the time identified Silva as a third suspect in the investigation and warned he was considered dangerous.

Peterborough police Chief Stuart Betts said Silva, a resident of Barrie, Ont., was located and arrested Tuesday night in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as part of a joint operation with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Police say Silva had barricaded himself inside a residence on Farquahar Street for around two hours before he was arrested.

Silva is charged with second-degree murder, discharging a firearm with intent and four other firearm-related charges. He was held in custody for a bail hearing and made an appearance in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

The investigation is ongoing in Sault Ste. Marie and further charges are pending, police said.

“I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to our team of investigators and to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service for their roles in bringing Silva into custody,” Betts stated.

“The distance between where Silva is accused of committing his crime and where he was ultimately arrested highlights the fact that crimes and those who commit them transcend regional borders and agencies. We have become increasingly reliant on the cooperation of other agencies to bring a conclusion to such complex investigations that threaten the safety in our communities.”

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Chief Hugh Stevenson echoed Betts’ sentiment.

“This arrest was a testament to the quality police work and professionalism of our members and has made our service proud,” he said. “We’d also like to thank Peterborough Police Service for their hard work and persistence in this case. Together, we were able to get a violent offender off the streets and into custody.”