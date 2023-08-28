Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect after reported assault with weapon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 10:39 am
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect following an assault with a weapon on Aug. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect following an assault with a weapon on Aug. 28, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
One person was injured following a reported assault with a weapon in Peterborough on Sunday night.

Peterborough Police said that around 10 p.m., officers investigated a possible stabbing in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets.

Police say officers found a male victim with injuries, however, he had not been stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation determined the victim had been assaulted by a man with an object earlier that same evening in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

The suspect is described as 30 years of age and standing five feet 10 inches. He was wearing a black “Champion’s” sweater.

Anyone with information can call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada'
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada
 
