Peterborough police seek suspect after reported assault with weapon

One person was injured following a reported assault with a weapon in Peterborough on Sunday night.

Peterborough Police said that around 10 p.m., officers investigated a possible stabbing in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets.

Police say officers found a male victim with injuries, however, he had not been stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation determined the victim had been assaulted by a man with an object earlier that same evening in the area of Brock and Aylmer streets.

The suspect is described as 30 years of age and standing five feet 10 inches. He was wearing a black “Champion’s” sweater.

Anyone with information can call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.