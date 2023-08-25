Hwy. 35 collision leads to dangerous driving, assault charges for teen: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old faces dangerous driving and other charges following a collision on Hwy. 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 4:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a SUV and a car at the intersection of Hwy. 35 and County Road 121, about 20 kilometres north of Lindsay.

The collision closed a section from Ranchers Road to Powell’s Road, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old who was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, flight from a police officer and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date, OPP said.

No other details were provided.