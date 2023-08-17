Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man charged with forcible confinement, assault in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:34 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man following an assault and incident of forcible confinement between Aug. 12 and 13. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following an assault and incident of forcible confinement between Aug. 12 and 13. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kelowna, B.C., man is facing charges including forcible confinement following weekend incidents in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday officers were informed of an assault involving two family members during the evenings of Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

The victim reported he was held against his will, choked and assaulted with a knife.

Officers also learned of a series of communications from July that included threats.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Kelowna. The investigation determined the suspect was in Toronto and he was taken into custody by Toronto officers before being transported back to Peterborough.

The suspect was arrested on the strength of the warrant for charges of forcible confinement; assault; assault causing bodily harm by choking, suffocating or strangling; assault with a weapon; mischief that destroys or damages property; theft under $5,000 and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Technology is making it harder to escape domestic abuse'
Technology is making it harder to escape domestic abuse
AssaultPeterborough Police ServiceDomestic ViolencePeterborough crimeDomestic Abuseassault with a weaponForcible ConfinementDomestic Assaultdomestic incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices