B.C. man charged with forcible confinement, assault in Peterborough: police

A Kelowna, B.C., man is facing charges including forcible confinement following weekend incidents in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday officers were informed of an assault involving two family members during the evenings of Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

The victim reported he was held against his will, choked and assaulted with a knife.

Officers also learned of a series of communications from July that included threats.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Kelowna. The investigation determined the suspect was in Toronto and he was taken into custody by Toronto officers before being transported back to Peterborough.

The suspect was arrested on the strength of the warrant for charges of forcible confinement; assault; assault causing bodily harm by choking, suffocating or strangling; assault with a weapon; mischief that destroys or damages property; theft under $5,000 and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.