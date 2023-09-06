Annual Kelowna 9/11 stair climb to also honour fallen forest firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters’ annual commemoration of the 9/11 attack will also honour those who lost their lives in this year’s forest fires.

At 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, the public is being invited to join Okanagan first responders and watch a full honour guard and pipes and drum ceremony, followed by climbing up Knox Mountain Drive.

There, first responders will be wearing forestry gear to honour those who lost their lives this year in forest fire accidents and everyone who lost their lives on 9/11.

“The Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society is opening this event to the public to commemorate the 9/11 attacks and the fallen heroes as a community, and to surpass last year’s donations,” organizers said in a press release.

All donations are going towards the Kelowna Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

Last year, first responders and the public participated in the 9/11 ceremony and climbed Knox Mountain for the first time.

The climb up Knox Mountain replicates the 110 storeys of each of the World Trade Centre twin towers, which firefighters climbed during the 9/11 attack.