Man injured in Toronto stabbing on Saturday night

One person has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in Toronto on Saturday evening, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Renforth and Eringate drives around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene. Police said one was a thinly built male, standing around six-feet tall and wearing a black hoodie with purple writing. He was thought to be around 17 years old.

The other suspect is thought to be a similar age and similar height. Police said he wore a white tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.