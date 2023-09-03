Menu

Crime

Man injured in Toronto stabbing on Saturday night

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 10:43 am
Toronto police say two suspects were seen fleeing the scene following the stabbing. View image in full screen
Toronto police say two suspects were seen fleeing the scene following the stabbing. Isaac Callan/Global News
One person has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in Toronto on Saturday evening, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Renforth and Eringate drives around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene. Police said one was a thinly built male, standing around six-feet tall and wearing a black hoodie with purple writing. He was thought to be around 17 years old.

Trending Now

The other suspect is thought to be a similar age and similar height. Police said he wore a white tank top and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingRenforth DriveEringate Drive
