Man hospitalized, suspect at large in ‘targeted’ Port Alberni, B.C., shooting

A man is in hospital following what police in Port Alberni, B.C., are describing as a “targeted shooting.”

RCMP were called to a back alley in the 3000-block of 4th Avenue on Friday, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

A suspect in the attack remains at large, but police said they are looking for an older-model black Dodge pickup truck seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area Friday morning is asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.