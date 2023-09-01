Man hospitalized, suspect at large in ‘targeted’ Port Alberni, B.C., shooting

A man is in hospital following what police in Port Alberni, B.C., are describing as a “targeted shooting.”
RCMP were called to a back alley in the 3000-block of 4th Avenue on Friday, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.
Officials worried about ‘suspicious’ fires near Port Alberni
Trending Now
A suspect in the attack remains at large, but police said they are looking for an older-model black Dodge pickup truck seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information or video shot in the area Friday morning is asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
More on Crime
- Family vlogger Ruby Franke arrested after malnourished son escapes home
- Who is Kenneth Law? What we know as police worldwide investigate Canadian man
- James Smith Cree Nation survivors still struggle with trauma, addiction 1 year after tragedy
- Quebec police investigate threats after school says nonbinary teacher prefers Mx. pronoun
Comments