No injuries after classic car, pickup collide near Fenelon Falls: Kawartha Lakes OPP

No injuries were reported after a head-on collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before 8 a.m. officers responded to a report of a head-on collision on County Road 30 just off County Road 8, about nine kilometres east of the village of Fenelon Falls.

Emergency crews located a small MGB convertible and a pickup truck.

Police say neither driver was injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

OPP say the investigation determined the convertible crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the truck.

The driver of the convertible, a 59-year-old man from Fenelon Falls, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with making an unsafe move to or from a lane or shoulder.

“City of Kawartha Lakes OPP hopes this is a reminder for all of those travelling this long weekend to pay close attention to the road and drive safe,” OPP stated.