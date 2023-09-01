Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

No injuries after classic car, pickup collide near Fenelon Falls: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 11:09 am
No injuries were reported after a car and pickup collided on County Road 30 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Aug. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
No injuries were reported after a car and pickup collided on County Road 30 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Aug. 31, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
No injuries were reported after a head-on collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, just before 8 a.m. officers responded to a report of a head-on collision on County Road 30 just off County Road 8, about nine kilometres east of the village of Fenelon Falls.

Emergency crews located a small MGB convertible and a pickup truck.

Police say neither driver was injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

OPP say the investigation determined the convertible crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the truck.

The driver of the convertible, a 59-year-old man from Fenelon Falls, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with making an unsafe move to or from a lane or shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

“City of Kawartha Lakes OPP hopes this is a reminder for all of those travelling this long weekend to pay close attention to the road and drive safe,” OPP stated.

