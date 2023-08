See more sharing options

A section of Highway 36 is closed near Lindsay, Ont, following a serious collision on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a head-on collision around 9 a.m.

The road remains closed between Wilson Road and Cheese Factory Road while the Kawartha Lakes Police Service investigates.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

— More to come.