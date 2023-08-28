City of Kawartha Lakes OPP locate body of missing boater on Pigeon Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Police have recovered the body of a boater who was reported missing on Pigeon Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Monday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers — including the marine unit — along with the joint rescue coordination centre helicopter and local emergency crews, responded to a report of a missing boater on the lake.

Police say just before 6 a.m., the body of a dead man was found submerged in the water. The victim is a 69-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township)

5 am low flying helicopter with search lights over Pigeon Lake :-( — Alisa Burt (Lillico) (@alisalillico) August 28, 2023

The lone occupant of the vessel was found not to be wearing a life-jacket, OPP said.

The incident remains under investigation.

