City of Kawartha Lakes OPP locate body of missing boater on Pigeon Lake

Police have recovered the body of a boater who was reported missing on Pigeon Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Monday morning.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers — including the marine unit — along with the joint rescue coordination centre helicopter and local emergency crews, responded to a report of a missing boater on the lake.
Police say just before 6 a.m., the body of a dead man was found submerged in the water. The victim is a 69-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township)
The lone occupant of the vessel was found not to be wearing a life-jacket, OPP said.
The incident remains under investigation.
