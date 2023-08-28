Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP locate body of missing boater on Pigeon Lake

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 10:49 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the body of a missing boater was recovered from Pigeon Lake early on Aug. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the body of a missing boater was recovered from Pigeon Lake early on Aug. 28, 2023. Central Region OPP/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have recovered the body of a boater who was reported missing on Pigeon Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Monday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers — including the marine unit — along with the joint rescue coordination centre helicopter and local emergency crews, responded to a report of a missing boater on the lake.

Police say just before 6 a.m., the body of a dead man was found submerged in the water. The victim is a 69-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township)

Story continues below advertisement

The lone occupant of the vessel was found not to be wearing a life-jacket, OPP said.

The incident remains under investigation.

More to come.

 

Related News
City of Kawartha LakesDrowningCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPMissing BoaterPigeon LakeBody RecoveredOPP search and rescuepigeon lake drowningmissing boater on Pigeon LakePigeon Lake searchsearch for boater
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices