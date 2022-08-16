OPP divers locate body of missing boater on Peter Lake south of Bancroft

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP say the body of a missing boater was recovered from Peter Lake on the weekend.

Police said that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a canoe with one person in it capsized on Peter Lake in the Township of Wollaston, located 30 kilometres south of Bancroft. Police and Wollaston Fire Department responded.

“Rescue efforts were made by a local resident who witnessed one person enter the water,” OPP said.

OPP said a search was launched including members of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

On Sunday at around 12:30 p.m., the OPP divers located the body of the missing boater.

On Tuesday, OPP identified the victim as Sovann Chhay, 39, from Ottawa.

The investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted, OPP said.