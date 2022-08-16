Menu

Canada

OPP divers locate body of missing boater on Peter Lake south of Bancroft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 11:40 am
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police Underwater and Recovery Unit recovered the body of a missing boater on Peter Lake on Aug. 14, 2022. Supplied

Bancroft OPP say the body of a missing boater was recovered from Peter Lake on the weekend.

Police said that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a canoe with one person in it capsized on Peter Lake in the Township of Wollaston, located 30 kilometres south of Bancroft. Police and Wollaston Fire Department responded.

Read more: GTA teenager drowns in Shadow Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

“Rescue efforts were made by a local resident who witnessed one person enter the water,” OPP said.

OPP said a search was launched including members of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

On Sunday at around 12:30 p.m., the OPP divers located the body of the missing boater.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, OPP identified the victim as Sovann Chhay, 39, from Ottawa.

The investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem examination is being conducted, OPP said.

