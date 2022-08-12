Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GTA teenager drowns in Shadow Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 2:04 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a teenager drowned in Shadow Lake on Aug. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a teenager drowned in Shadow Lake on Aug. 11, 2022. Global News

OPP say a teenager from the GTA drowned in Shadow Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call for a possible drowning in the lake located about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay. Police say the teen was swimming and had failed to resurface.

Read more: Woman dead after drowning in a pool in Pickering, Ont.: police

“Extraordinary life-saving efforts were taken by good Samaritans including a nearby boater that dove into the deep water, recovered the swimmer, and brought him to the shore,” OPP stated Friday.

Police say Haliburton County emergency services along with City of Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue conducted CPR and transported the male to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, OPP identified the victim as Trons Yalda, 18, from Vaughan, Ont.

The death is believed to be non-suspicious, and no foul play is suspected, OPP stated.

Police are continuing the investigation with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagDrowning tagVaughan tagGTA drowning victim tagKawartha Lakes drowning tagShadow Lake tagTrons Yalda tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers