GTA teenager drowns in Shadow Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP say a teenager from the GTA drowned in Shadow Lake in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call for a possible drowning in the lake located about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay. Police say the teen was swimming and had failed to resurface.

“Extraordinary life-saving efforts were taken by good Samaritans including a nearby boater that dove into the deep water, recovered the swimmer, and brought him to the shore,” OPP stated Friday.

Police say Haliburton County emergency services along with City of Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue conducted CPR and transported the male to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

On Friday, OPP identified the victim as Trons Yalda, 18, from Vaughan, Ont.

The death is believed to be non-suspicious, and no foul play is suspected, OPP stated.

Police are continuing the investigation with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.