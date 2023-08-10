Menu

Crime

Boater on Rice Lake charged with exposing himself to girls: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 2:38 pm
A boater on Rice Lake south of Peterborough is accused of exposing himself and conducting an indecent act in front of two girls on Aug. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A boater on Rice Lake south of Peterborough is accused of exposing himself and conducting an indecent act in front of two girls on Aug. 4, 2023. Global News
A Durham region man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself while on a boat on Rice Lake south of Peterborough, Ont., late last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, officers responded to a report of a man exposing himself and conducting an indecent act while on a boat on Rice Lake in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township

OPP say the man was in the view of two girls.

With tips from the public, officers were able to locate the boat and place the suspect under arrest.

The 56-year-old man from Orono, Ont., was charged with indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 5.

