Boater faces impaired driving charges after passenger ejected: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A boat operator faces impaired driving and other charges after a passenger was ejected from a vessel on Wollaston Lake, south of Bancroft, Ont., on the weekend.

Bancroft OPP said that at 5 p.m. on Saturday a passenger was reported to have been ejected from a vessel on Wollaston Lake, about 35 kilometres south of Bancroft near the hamlet of Coe Hill.

Police say the operator of the boat was determined to be impaired.

A 55-year-old man from North Kawartha Township was charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, and impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Under the Canada Shipping Act, he was additionally charged with operating a vessel in an unsafe manner, operating an unlicensed pleasure craft, operating a vessel with safety equipment not readily accessible or available for immediate use, and two counts of operating a pleasure craft without a personal floatation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Aug. 8.