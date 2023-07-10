Menu

Crime

Boater faces impaired driving charges after passenger ejected: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 11:25 am
Bancroft OPP arrested a boater on Wollaston Lake for impaired driving and other charges after a passenger was ejected from the vessel on July 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP arrested a boater on Wollaston Lake for impaired driving and other charges after a passenger was ejected from the vessel on July 8, 2023. NSD
A boat operator faces impaired driving and other charges after a passenger was ejected from a vessel on Wollaston Lake, south of Bancroft, Ont., on the weekend.

Bancroft OPP said that at 5 p.m. on Saturday a passenger was reported to have been ejected from a vessel on Wollaston Lake, about 35 kilometres south of Bancroft near the hamlet of Coe Hill.

Police say the operator of the boat was determined to be impaired.

A 55-year-old man from North Kawartha Township was charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, and impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Under the Canada Shipping Act, he was additionally charged with operating a vessel in an unsafe manner, operating an unlicensed pleasure craft, operating a vessel with safety equipment not readily accessible or available for immediate use, and two counts of operating a pleasure craft without a personal floatation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Aug. 8.

