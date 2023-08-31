Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up as Shopify boosts tech sector, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2023 11:57 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
TORONTO — Strength in technology stocks led by Shopify Inc. after its deal to help merchants integrate access to Amazon.com Inc.’s fulfilment network within their Shopify stores helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.32 points at 20,344.64, while shares in Shopify rose more than eight per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.28 points at 34,941.52. The S&P 500 index was up 6.74 points at 4,521.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 51.96 points at 14,071.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.87 cents US compared with 73.88 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.04 at US$82.67 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.90 at US$1,969.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.83 a pound.

