Missed out on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? Catch it in Canadian theatres

Send this page to someone via email

If you were among the thousands of disappointed Taylor Swift fans across Canada that didn’t get a presale code to one of her highly anticipated Eras Tour shows in Toronto — fear not — there’s another way to see Swift perform her career-spanning, 44-song setlist.

Swift announced on social media Thursday that she is bringing her Eras Tour to the silver screen with a concert film running in theatres across North America.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote.

Over 150 Cineplex locations in Canada will screen the film on Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to a press release, meaning that Swift fans across the country can enjoy the Eras Tour much closer to home — and without having to shell out for expensive tickets and travel arrangements.

Story continues below advertisement

The first screenings will start on Oct 13 and the run time for the movie clocks in at two hours and 45 minutes.

Tickets for the concert film cost a (comparatively) affordable $19.89 for adults — a nod to her album 1989, no doubt — and $13.13 for children under 13 and seniors over 65. They are available for purchase now on the Cineplex.com website.

Swift is encouraging people who see the film to dress up in Eras Tour attire and friendship bracelets, and to sing and dance their hearts out during the show.

The announcement of the concert film on Swift’s Instagram page has already been liked over three million times in a matter of hours since she posted it.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex calls the movie a “once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour.”

Swifties in the U.S., where the film will also screen in AMC theatres, are having a much harder time securing tickets, with many on social media complaining about wait times and queues. AMC released a statement addressing the snafu.

“In anticipation of this announcement,” the company said. “AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before.

But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

The Eras Tour film was directed by Sam Wrench, an Emmy-award-winning director who has documented live shows performed by Billie Eilish, BTS and Lizzo.

The Eras Tour film will be available for viewing in some of Cineplex’s speciality theatres, including VIP Cinemas, IMAX and Ultra AVX.