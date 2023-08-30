2 Cobourg manufacturers announce expansion plans, 30 new jobs to be created

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing over $700,000 to help support two manufacturers in Cobourg that are investing a combined $8.4 million to expand their operations and create new jobs.

On Wednesday, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic, Development, Job Creation and Trade, was in the town to highlight the investments being made by Beneco Packaging and Custom Plastics International Ltd.

Beneco Packaging, a wholesale packaging firm, is investing $7 million to purchase new automated equipment that aims to expand its product line while increasing and speeding up production for a wide range of products.

The province is providing the company with $500,000 in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Eastern Ontario Development Fund (EODF), Fedelli said. The fund provides support for projects and investments to existing businesses, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations for economic development.

Company president Carol Jiang said the EODF is “significantly boosting” the company’s growth, enabling operational expansion and quicker response to customers’ demands.

“This support is facilitating the integration of cutting-edge technology, enhancing efficiency, while advanced training programs empower our workforce and amplify regional economic vitality,” Jiang said.

Ontario is providing $217,050 in EODF funding to Custom Plastics to help the injection moulding company add new production lines and automation to the Cobourg facility.

Customs Plastics vice-president and general manager Jim Majury said the family-owned company is investing over $1.4 million for the project to help increase productivity and efficiencies while reaching new markets.

“Custom Plastics is excited to announce that we are receiving support from the Regional Development Program to embrace automation and enhance efficiency on the factory floor,” Majury said.

“This investment will enable us to design flexible automation cells that can be used throughout the plant, promoting efficiency and adaptability. Our investment in collaborative robots is yielding improved throughput and efficiencies while promoting safety and improving job satisfaction for our employees.”

Combined, the two companies’ investments should create 30 new, “good-paying” jobs in Cobourg, Fedeli said. He thanked both companies for “choosing Ontario” and contributing to the province’s “growing manufacturing sector.”

“With over 820,000 workers, manufacturing employment in Ontario is now at its highest level since December 2008,” he said. “We continue to create the right conditions for local manufacturers to grow and create more good-paying jobs in communities across the province.”

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini says the Regional Development Program’s EODF is “critical” to Ontario’s workforce and manufacturing industries.

“The Ontario government is proud to support local manufacturers, like Beneco Packaging and Custom Plastics International Ltd as they expand and create better-paying jobs for workers in our community,” he said.

Applications for the latest round of the Regional Development Program’s EODF are open until Oct. 5.

