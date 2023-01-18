Cameco Fuel Manufacturing in Port Hope, Ont. granted 20-year licence renewal

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has granted Cameco Fuel Manufacturing in Port Hope, Ont., a 20-year renewal of its fuel facility operating licence.

The commission’s decision was issued on Wednesday, enabling the nuclear fuel facility to continue to produce uranium dioxide fuel pellets and nuclear fuel bundles for the next two decades. The tubes are then assembled into finished CANDU heavy water nuclear reactor fuel bundles. The facility has been in operation since the late 1950s and was acquired by Cameco in 2006.

Approximately 140 employees currently work at the facility, the company said.

The renewed licence is valid from March 1, 2023 until Feb. 28, 2043, at which time Cameco can request to renew the licence for another period.

As part of the agreement, the company must participate in a “comprehensive” mid-point (10-year) review of its operations, along with continuing regular annual reviews.

“We are pleased with the commission’s decision,” said Dale Clark, vice-president of Cameco Fuel Services Division. “The 20-year licence term reflects the strength and robustness of Canada’s regulatory framework and the strong safety and environmental performance of CFM’s operations.

“We are also grateful to the community and all the intervenors who showed their support for CFM. Safety remains at the core of who we are, and we will continue to operate safely and responsibly throughout the licence term.”

The company notes the licence also grants it a request for a “slight” production increase to 1,650 tonnes of uranium, as uranium dioxide (fuel pellets).

“This increase allows the facility to operate at 100 per cent of its existing equipment capabilities,” the company stated. “CFM does not expect to use this capacity in the near future and no changes to the facility are required. This increase in licenced capacity provides CFM additional capability to respond to rises in customer demand created by the global and Canadian transition to net zero.”

The CNSC held a public hearing was held in November 2022 to review the application and to hear submissions from proponents and opponents of the licence renewal.

Among the proponents was the Municipality of Port Hope. In September 2022, a letter from former mayor Bob Sanderson said the 20-year licence would mean “workforce stability and job security for hundreds of Port Hope families.” He said the municipality was “proud to have Cameco as part of our community.”

“Our community has great confidence in Cameco’s safety record and have trust that they operate within all regulations currently and will continue to do so in the future,” Sanderson stated.