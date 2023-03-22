Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario to include new 10 per cent income tax credit for manufacturing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford’s office received CSIS briefing on potential election interference'
Premier Doug Ford’s office received CSIS briefing on potential election interference
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario manufacturers would be able to get up to $2 million a year through a new tax credit the government is proposing in its upcoming budget.

The 10 per cent refundable corporate income tax credit could be used by Canadian-controlled private corporations with a permanent location in Ontario on qualifying investments in buildings, machinery and equipment for use in manufacturing or processing.

Premier Doug Ford, along with his finance and economic development ministers, made the announcement Wednesday in Oakville, Ont., one day before the budget is set to be tabled.

“This new tax credit will help local manufacturing companies grow, innovate, become more competitive, and most importantly, create good-paying jobs,” Ford said.

Read more: Feds warn Ontario they could shut down development near Rouge Park

Story continues below advertisement

The government is estimating the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit would cost $780 million over three years.

Trending Now

The tax credit would be available for qualifying investments of up to $20 million a year.

The president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters said his group supports the new tax credit.

“This new credit will go a long way to broadening our industrial strategy – providing predictable funding for essential equipment purchases and increased productivity to enable business growth,” Dennis Darby wrote in a statement.

More on Politics
OntarioFord governmentOntario budgetOntario manufacturingontario 2023 budgetOntario tax credit2023 ontario budgetontario manufacturer tax credit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers