TS Manufacturing in Lindsay, Ont. to add 10 new jobs with $1.5M federal investment

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says 10 new jobs will be created thanks to a $1.5-million investment in TS Manufacturing in Lindsay, Ont.

Filomena Tassi, minister for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), made the announcement Friday at the family-owned company that manufactures equipment for the forestry and mining industries.

Tassi says the investment will allow the company to obtain advanced manufacturing equipment to expand production and “fill a need” for small- and medium-sized customers by offering automated solutions such as the world’s first robotic lumber sorter.

“When we invest in Canadian manufacturers, like TS Manufacturing, we are directly increasing Canada’s potential and economic growth,” said Tassi. “This first-of-its-kind innovation fills a gap in the lumber industry, strengthens Canada’s competitive advantage, and drives growth in the local economy – and our government could not be prouder to be investing in this future together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Founded in 1972, TS Manufacturing on Fleetwood Road designs, manufactures and installs equipment such as conveyors, stackers and bulk-handling systems for high-production lumber manufacturers and sawmills, mines, and pulp and paper mills worldwide.

Marking its 50th anniversary this year, the company is owned and operated by Ted and Evelyn Smith. Their three sons are also active in the business, which employs more than 100 staff.

“We’ve experienced significant growth over the past few years and this funding allows us to scale up our production capacity to meet demand for our solutions,” said Kris Smith, the company’s vice-president of manufacturing.

“We are investing in advanced equipment and expanded infrastructure, which will create jobs and allow us to produce the highest-quality machinery for the sawmill industry. We are pleased to have the government of Canada’s support for this project; it is a fantastic way to celebrate our 50th anniversary and look ahead to our future.”

Story continues below advertisement

The government says since November 2015, through FedDev Ontario, over $9 million in more than 20 projects has been invested in the Kawarthas region, estimated to create more than 150 jobs and maintain more than 350 jobs.

More to come.