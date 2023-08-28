Fiery crash near Hay Lakes, Alta., sends semi-truck driver to hospital

See more sharing options

Drivers were being asked to avoid Highway 21 near Range Road 220 north of Hay Lakes, Alta., on Monday afternoon after a fiery crash involving two semi trucks.

RCMP said a semi truck hit another semi truck that had slowed down.

Both trucks caught fire, RCMP said.

One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added.

Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes since the highway is expected to be closed until about 6 p.m. when the RCMP collision analyst completes their investigation.

Officers from Wetaskiwin and Camrose responded to the crash.

