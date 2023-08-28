Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Fiery crash near Hay Lakes, Alta., sends semi-truck driver to hospital

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 6:43 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers were being asked to avoid Highway 21 near Range Road 220 north of Hay Lakes, Alta., on Monday afternoon after a fiery crash involving two semi trucks.

RCMP said a semi truck hit another semi truck that had slowed down.

Both trucks caught fire, RCMP said.

One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added.

Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes since the highway is expected to be closed until about 6 p.m. when the RCMP collision analyst completes their investigation.

Officers from Wetaskiwin and Camrose responded to the crash.

More to come…

Click to play video: '2 killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 21 east of Edmonton'
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash involving a semi on Highway 21 east of Edmonton
Related News
Alberta RCMPWetaskiwinCamroseTruck CrashFiery CrashAlberta highwaySemi-trucksalberta highway 21Hay lakeshighway 21 closedtrucks collide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices