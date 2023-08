See more sharing options

One person died in a collision between a vehicle and a train on Highway 21 near Looma Road, Leduc RCMP confirm.

RCMP confirmed the death in a phone call with Global News on Thursday morning.

Traffic on Highway 21 between Township Road 510 and Highway 626 is being re-directed.

RCMP and CN police are investigating.

RCMP said that they will likely be at the scene for several hours.

More to come…