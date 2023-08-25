Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Fear of reprisal means some Quebec doctors are afraid to give MAID, college of physicians says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Organ donation recommendations raising new questions on assisted death'
Organ donation recommendations raising new questions on assisted death
New recommendations laid out in June are raising tough new questions about medical assistance in dying (MAiD), as those seeking the procedure could soon have the ability to choose who could receive an organ once they pass. Sean Previl reports on what experts are saying the recommendations could mean for patients and those they love – Jul 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s college of physicians says some doctors in the province are afraid to perform medical aid in dying (MAID) because they fear reprisals.

The professional order expresses its concern in a letter it plans to send to members Friday, which was obtained by The Canadian Press.

The letter, signed by college president Mauril Gaudreault, does not specify what kind of reprisals doctors fear or from whom.

Gaudreault’s letter is in response to a memo from the head of Quebec’s commission on end-of-life care, who said Quebecers were no longer seeing MAID as a last resort.

Dr. Michel Bureau said a growing number of MAID cases were pushing the limits of the law and that there was a slight increase in the number of procedures that didn’t follow the rules.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Gaudreault says the college is not worried that a growing number of Quebecers are seeking medical aid in dying, adding that more than 99 per cent of all MAID cases follow the law.

Bureau has said that Quebec is on track to finish the year with seven per cent of all deaths recorded as doctor-assisted.

More on Health
DoctorsMAIDDoctor Assisted DeathEuthanasiaquebec doctorsQuebec College of PhysiciansMedical aid in dyingQuebec medical aid in dyingQuebec MAIDMedical aid in dying CanadaQuebec MAID casesQuebec's commission on end-of-life care
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices