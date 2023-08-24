Charges laid after stolen adult tricycle recovered in Guelph

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Guelph man is facing charges after an adult tricycle was stolen from a south-end parking lot.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the $1,500 tricycle was taken from an underground parking lot on Gordon Street near Kortright Road West around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Before the tricycle was reported stolen, officers stopped a man who was riding the stolen bike on an unrelated matter.

They located the individual just before midnight Wednesday and made an arrest.

The tricycle was also recovered and arrangements were made to return it to its owner.

The accused is set to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 3.