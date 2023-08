See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A cyclist is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a collision in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News a vehicle struck an adult cyclist on Candle Terrace and Elbow Drive Southwest.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The cyclist was transported to hospital.