Health

Quebec recommends COVID-19 booster dose this fall for vulnerable individuals

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 9:55 am
Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 variant | Hepatitis A in Montreal'
New COVID-19 variant | Hepatitis A in Montreal
The new COVID-19 variant BA.2.68 was detected in London, and Montreal public health has warned citizens of a possible hepatitis A exposure at a local hostel. Dr. Mitch Shulman talks to Global’s Andrea Howick about how dangerous and prominent these viruses are, and how you can protect yourself.
Quebecers who are vulnerable or at risk should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster this fall, the province’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The latest advice comes on the heels of a recommendation from both Quebec’s immunization committee and Dr. Luc Boileau, the director of public health.

Who is considered vulnerable or at risk for the disease? The Health Ministry says this includes older adults, individuals in private residences or long-term care homes, people who are chronically ill and immunocompromised, pregnant people and health-care workers. Adults living in remote or isolated regions should also get a booster.

A minimum of six months between doses is recommended, according to the department.

“It should be noted that the new vaccine will be offered in priority to vulnerable people,” the Health Ministry said in a press release. “But will also be available to the population who wishes to protect themselves from it in vaccination and screening centres, as well as in community pharmacies.”

Quebec’s vaccination campaign is expected to get underway in October — as soon as a new vaccine developed to fight the latest COVID-19 variants is approved by Health Canada. Health Minister Christian Dubé has said the province is keeping a close eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 rapid tests are still available in pharmacies for vulnerable individuals. Others are able to get testing kits at vaccination and screening centres.

with files from Global News’ Dan Spector and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Seniors with omicron more susceptible to COVID-19 re-infection: study'
Seniors with omicron more susceptible to COVID-19 re-infection: study
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDCanada COVID-19Quebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusquebec covidChristian DubeQuebec COVID-19 VaccinationQuebec covid vaccineQuebec COVID booster
