Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New COVID variant on the rise in Quebec, vaccination campaign in the works

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 7:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Time for another booster? Quebec’s health minister keeping a close eye on new COVID-19 variant'
Time for another booster? Quebec’s health minister keeping a close eye on new COVID-19 variant
WATCH: Health Minister Christian Dube says Quebec is closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that’s going around. He says no major changes are needed to your behaviour. But as Global’s Dan Spector reports, a new vaccination campaign is coming.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s Health Minister says the province is closely monitoring a new COVID variant, but that no major changes are needed to your behaviour.

A new vaccination campaign will also arrive in the coming months to combat the EG.5 variant, also known as Eris.

“We are following that very closely. Dr. Luc Boileau and public health will take a position with Quebec’s immunization committee over the next two weeks,” said health minister Christian Dubé.

The new strain is a subvariant of omicron, and according to wastewater data it’s been on the rise for the past month or so.

“It seems to be more transmissible than the previous strain, probably about 20% or so, according to unpublished estimates,” said Dr. Donald Vinh, an expert on infectious diseases at McGill University.

Experts are not sounding the alarm with anywhere near as much urgency as they did in the early days of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though we’re seeing an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations now, we are nowhere near the impact that we had on our health-care system in the first few days, about three years ago,” Vinh said.

Doctors say the new variant is not any more dangerous than previous ones, and the health minister isn’t recommending any behaviour changes.

“I think we have learned to live with this virus, but I think we need to be prudent also,” he said in Quebec City.

Dubé says Quebec will deploy a new vaccination campaign against Eris this fall.

More on Health

“We’re just trying to finalize with those experts, who should be vaccinated and when and what are the exceptions,” he explained.

Vinh recommends getting the new shot.

“I would think that it’s a good idea for people to get, especially those who are high risk,” he said.

He wishes, however, that it would arrive sooner.

“Unfortunately, the timing isn’t great because that will be probably around October or November. but the COVID activity is going on now,” said Vinh.

Dubé reminds you to isolate if you’re feeling sick, because it could be COVID.

Story continues below advertisement

On the bright side, most people will already have some built-in immunity.

“If you have been vaccinated or if in addition you have contracted the disease, these two conditions already protect you,” said Dubé.

Vinh says back to school will increase transmission of COVID and other respiratory viruses, and the pressure on our fragile health system will increase. However he predicts it’ll be nothing like the horror of a few years ago.

Related News
Quebec healthquebec covidMcGill UniversityChristian Dubecovid variantNew Covid Variantcovid montrealDonald Vinheris variant

Sponsored content

AdChoices