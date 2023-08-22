Person in custody, homicide investigation underway after Kelowna incident: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody, say Kelowna RCMP, in relation to a homicide on Monday night.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Hardie Road, where a person was found with life-threatening injuries.

2:13 Crime rate in Kelowna still high

The victim later died, with police saying that “elevated the nature of the offence to homicide,” and that the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

“This incident is considered isolated and there is no risk to public safety,” said the RCMP.

“The investigation is in its early stages and, as such, no further information will be disclosed at this time.”