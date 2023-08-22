Menu

Headline link
Crime

Person in custody, homicide investigation underway after Kelowna incident: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 5:52 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
One person is in custody, say Kelowna RCMP, in relation to a homicide on Monday night.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Hardie Road, where a person was found with life-threatening injuries.

The victim later died, with police saying that “elevated the nature of the offence to homicide,” and that the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit is investigating.

“This incident is considered isolated and there is no risk to public safety,” said the RCMP.

“The investigation is in its early stages and, as such, no further information will be disclosed at this time.”

CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanaganHomicidecentral okanaganKelowna RCMPKelowna HomicideOkanagan Homicide
