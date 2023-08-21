SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Officials to provide update on Okanagan wildfires, with 30,000 people ordered to leave home

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C. officials provide an update on the wildfire situation in the Okanagan at 10:00 a.m. PT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No new evacuation orders have been issued relating to the wildfires burning across the Central Okanagan with another calm, cool night helping the fire fight.

What’s to come in the week ahead, however, remains to be seen, and officials will offer an update on the McDougall Creek, Clifton/McKinley and Lake Country wildfires at 10 a.m. PT on Monday. Global News will live stream it here.

As of Monday morning, the McDougall Creek wildfire, the largest of the three fires in the region, is still mapped at 11,000 hectares — a number unchanged from the weekend in large part due to the lack of visibility caused by a thick layer of smoke.

That said, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said that he expected conditions to be ideal for firefighting.

Click to play video: 'McDougall Creek fire evacuation orders & alerts'
McDougall Creek fire evacuation orders & alerts

“We’re now four days in and it feels like months. But things are looking better,” Brolund said on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are finally feeling like we’re moving forward, rather than moving backward and that’s a great feeling for all of us to have. In saying that, make no mistake, there will be difficult days ahead and we are continuing to prepare and address those not necessarily firefighting days, although there’s lots of hard work to do.”

Trending Now

Further support has come to help with everything from evacuees to the fire fight itself.

Click to play video: 'Battling the McDougall Creek wildfire continues'
Battling the McDougall Creek wildfire continues

There are 41 fire departments from across B.C. that have loaned resources to the effort. And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Canadian Forces are being deployed to the Okanagan to assist with evacuations, staging and other logistical tasks.

Currently, an estimated 30,000 people have been told to flee their homes. The extent of damage has yet to become clear.

Advertisement
More on Canada
WildfiresBC WildfireBC wildfireslake countryBC firesOKANAGAN WILDFIRESBC Wildfire updateMcDougall Creek wildfireLake Country WildfireClifton McKindley Wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices