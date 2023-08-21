Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

TVO employees walk off the job Monday after negotiations stall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 11:02 am
Dozens of workers at TVO are walking off the job, saying they haven't been able to reach a reasonable agreement with their employer. TVO signage is seen at Canada Square in Toronto, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Dozens of workers at TVO are walking off the job, saying they haven't been able to reach a reasonable agreement with their employer. TVO signage is seen at Canada Square in Toronto, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Dozens of workers at Ontario’s public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.

The Canadian Media Guild, which represents the workers, says it wasn’t able to reach a fair agreement with the employer.

The union represents around 70 journalists, producers and education workers at the Ontario organization.

Earlier in August, almost 96 per cent of Canadian Media Guild members at TVO rejected an offer from the employer.

The union has previously said that one of its main bargaining sticking points is the use of contracts to fill permanent positions.

It has also said the wages on offer are well below what’s needed for workers to catch up to inflation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

