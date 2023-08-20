Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged after animal abuse investigation

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 1:55 pm
Police said the allegedly abused dog is owned by the Alberta Rescue Foundation (ARF) and was being fostered by the alleged suspect at the time of the incident. ARF then immediately removed the dog from his care.  View image in full screen
Police said the allegedly abused dog is owned by the Alberta Rescue Foundation (ARF) and was being fostered by the alleged suspect at the time of the incident. ARF immediately removed the dog from the man's care. . Global News
Police have charged a 40-year-old Calgary man after investigating allegations of animal abuse in the city’s southeast.

Police said officers responded to reports of a man actively abusing a dog while walking in Inglewood at around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a Saturday evening news release, a witness confronted the suspect about his behaviour towards the animal. Police said the suspect allegedly threatened the witness.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were initially unable to find the alleged suspect but notified Calgary Community Standards and the Calgary Humane Society (CHS).

On Thursday, police said they received a tip and officers were able to identify the suspect. Officers then started a joint investigation with the CHS’ protection and investigations department.

Police said the dog is owned by the Alberta Rescue Foundation (ARF) and was being fostered by the alleged suspect at the time of the incident. ARF immediately removed the dog from his care.

The dog was brought to a forensic veterinarian for examination, who found the injuries to be consistent with abuse. The dog was released back into ARF’s care while it recovers.

Laurence Chow was charged with:

  • Causing unnecessary suffering to animals
  • Injuring or endangering animals
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Assault with a weapon

Police said another dog was seized from Chow’s care at the time of his arrest and he is no longer permitted to have animals in his care. That dog is now under the care of CHS, police said.

Chow is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

