Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: 7 senior-care facilities in Central Okanagan to be evacuated

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 1:26 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Thousands ordered to evacuate Okanagan'
B.C. wildfires: Thousands ordered to evacuate Okanagan
The Okanagan wildfire situation is about as bad as it gets, and continues to threaten lives and property. Many Kelowna neighborhoods are under evacuation orders and alerts. Cassidy Mosconi has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Interior Health says it’s recommending that hundreds of residents in seven senior care facilities in the Central Okanagan be relocated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The fire, estimated at 10,500 hectares as of late Friday afternoon, has not only generated 12 evacuation orders and four evacuation alerts in the West Kelowna area, but also fires, evacuation alerts (3) and orders (10) in Kelowna.

In all, the health agency says its recommendation would involve 715 residents.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Many provincial fires pose risk or threat to public safety'
B.C. wildfires: Many provincial fires pose risk or threat to public safety

“Care facility partners will determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

IHA added that these evacuations are in addition to 95 individuals relocated from Brookhaven Care Centre on Thursday evening to other locations in Kelowna and Summerland.

Below are the facilities and the number of residents in each.

  • The Highlands Retirement Residence 30 residents
  • Brandt’s Creek Mews, 98 residents
  • Glenmore Lodge, 115 residents
  • Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care, 48 residents
  • Lakeview Lodge, 112 residents
  • The Vineyards Residence, 126 residents
  • Village at Smith Creek, 186 residents
Click to play video: 'B.C. declares provincial state of emergency amid worst wildfire season on record'
B.C. declares provincial state of emergency amid worst wildfire season on record

The health agency says it has established a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones.

Trending Now

The number is 1-833-469-9800 and the hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“No other sites are impacted at this time,” said Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: 160+ fires considered ‘out of control’'
B.C. wildfires: 160+ fires considered ‘out of control’
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaBC wildfiresInterior Healthlake countryOKANAGAN WILDFIRESMcDougall Creek wildfireInterior Health senior care facilitiessenior care facilities evacuationseniors evacuated
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices