B.C. wildfires: 7 senior-care facilities in Central Okanagan to be evacuated

Interior Health says it’s recommending that hundreds of residents in seven senior care facilities in the Central Okanagan be relocated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The fire, estimated at 10,500 hectares as of late Friday afternoon, has not only generated 12 evacuation orders and four evacuation alerts in the West Kelowna area, but also fires, evacuation alerts (3) and orders (10) in Kelowna.

In all, the health agency says its recommendation would involve 715 residents.

“Care facility partners will determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds,” said Interior Health.

IHA added that these evacuations are in addition to 95 individuals relocated from Brookhaven Care Centre on Thursday evening to other locations in Kelowna and Summerland.

Below are the facilities and the number of residents in each.

The Highlands Retirement Residence 30 residents

Brandt’s Creek Mews, 98 residents

Glenmore Lodge, 115 residents

Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care, 48 residents

Lakeview Lodge, 112 residents

The Vineyards Residence, 126 residents

Village at Smith Creek, 186 residents

The health agency says it has established a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones.

The number is 1-833-469-9800 and the hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“No other sites are impacted at this time,” said Interior Health.

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care.”