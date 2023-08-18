Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning collision in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers received a report of a collision on Eglinton Avenue East, west of Brimley Road.
Police said a black Ram 1500 pickup truck was headed westbound on Eglinton Avenue East passing Brimley Road.
Officers said a pedestrian was crossing from the north side of Eglinton Avenue East when the pickup truck struck them in the westbound lane.
According to police, the pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, officers said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
