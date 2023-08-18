Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers received a report of a collision on Eglinton Avenue East, west of Brimley Road.

Police said a black Ram 1500 pickup truck was headed westbound on Eglinton Avenue East passing Brimley Road.

Officers said a pedestrian was crossing from the north side of Eglinton Avenue East when the pickup truck struck them in the westbound lane.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.