Traffic

Pedestrian taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 7:24 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers received a report of a collision on Eglinton Avenue East, west of Brimley Road.

Police said a black Ram 1500 pickup truck was headed westbound on Eglinton Avenue East passing Brimley Road.

Officers said a pedestrian was crossing from the north side of Eglinton Avenue East when the pickup truck struck them in the westbound lane.

According to police, the pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

