UBCO under evacuation order due to aggressive fire behaviour

The University of British Columbia Okanagan has been placed under an evacuation order.

In a notice posted to social media on Friday, the university said everyone must leave campus immediately.

If anyone is on campus and needs access to transportation, they are asked to make their way to H lot.

Everyone is asked to leave immediately and in a calm manner.

“Significant structures” have already been lost in West Kelowna due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The exact number is not known, but Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) Board, said structures have been lost in the Traders Cove area and Bear Lake Road in the City of West Kelowna.

More to come.