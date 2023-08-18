Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation orders issued for parts of Lake Country

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 3:17 pm
A map of Lake Country in the Central Okanagan showing areas in red under evacuation orders and areas in yellow under evacuation alert.
A map of Lake Country in the Central Okanagan showing areas in red under evacuation orders and areas in yellow under evacuation alert. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A state of emergency has been declared in Lake Country due to a new wildfire in the area, and scores of residents are being told to evacuate.

According to BC Wildfire, the Clarke Creek fire is currently sized at 25 hectares and is listed as being out of control.

Earlier Friday, BC Wildfire’s map had four spot fires in the area, all discovered on Friday morning between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan'
Timelapse of McDougall Creek wildfire in the Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says an evacuation order has been issued for properties around Okanagan Centre Road plus Tyndall, Beacon Hill and Nighthawk roads.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately,” said Emergency Operations.

Around the evacuation order area is a massive evacuation alert, stretching from Highway 97 to the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Trending Now

A detailed map is available showing affected properties is available online at Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Click to play video: 'BC resident records wildfire near West Kelowna'
BC resident records wildfire near West Kelowna
Okanagancentral okanaganBC wildfiresBC Wildfire Servicelake countryOKANAGAN WILDFIRESCentral Okanagan Emergency OperationsLake Country evacuation alertsLake Country evacuation ordersLake Country wildfires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices