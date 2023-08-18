B.C. wildfires: Evacuation orders issued for parts of Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

A state of emergency has been declared in Lake Country due to a new wildfire in the area, and scores of residents are being told to evacuate.

According to BC Wildfire, the Clarke Creek fire is currently sized at 25 hectares and is listed as being out of control.

Earlier Friday, BC Wildfire’s map had four spot fires in the area, all discovered on Friday morning between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says an evacuation order has been issued for properties around Okanagan Centre Road plus Tyndall, Beacon Hill and Nighthawk roads.

“Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately,” said Emergency Operations.

Around the evacuation order area is a massive evacuation alert, stretching from Highway 97 to the shores of Okanagan Lake.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties is available online at Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.