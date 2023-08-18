Damage caused to Winnipeg high rise, as one resident recounts life-changing experience

Winnipeg fire crews remained on the scene of a fire in a high-rise building on Stradbrook Avenue until early Friday morning.

The fire started on Thursday evening at 221 Stradbrook Avenue. The city said damage to the building is extensive with significant fire damage on the roof, smoke damage to several floors, and water damage throughout.

WFPS crew members said they worked with the tenants to compile lists of essential items they required from their suites. Fire crews tackled the flames from the inside for an hour, to get things under control.

Additionally, crews also spent several hours working with staff from the Animal Services Agency to find and retrieve animals from suites. Over a dozen cats and several dogs were evacuated.

Winnipeg Transit buses at the scene provided shelter to residents while they waited for assistance. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services (ESS) team helped approximately 45 displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

The fire remains under investigation, but preliminary observations suggest it was accidental, caused by an electrical failure.

A resident and a firefighter were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

As for the building’s tenants, one man said he was reeling from escaping the flames. James Welsman, a resident on the 11th floor, said he was unloading his groceries from his car when the fire alarm went off.

Despite being used to false alarms, he said he felt this time it was different.

“My girlfriend called and said, ‘I’m not kidding, there’s a fire. The building’s on fire. The roof is on fire,'” said Welsman. “We just ran (and) didn’t pick up anything.”

According to deputy fire chief Scott Wilkinson, there was heavy damage to the HVAC system on the roof. He added that there ended up being more damage as crews went to work.

“The water was running through the stairwells and elevator shafts, all the way to the main floor. What made it to the suites and what’s seeped in since then, it’s hard for us to say,” said Wilkinson. He did note that a modern, high-rise building should mean that people are safer and more well-protected.

“They are designed to keep you safe. The most important thing is to be attentive when you hear alarm activations.”

For Welsman, the current ordeal seems temporary. He and his girlfriend are staying with family in the city. As for his essentials, he was able to retrieve them once the fire was put out.

But on Aug. 18, he said he had received an email from his property management company. It stated that due to the “extent of the fire damage,” all residents of 221 Stradbrook Avenue would have their leases terminated. It’s now put him in a position where he has had to find alternative housing, but the support of his friends and family is what’s getting him through the loss of his first apartment.

“I just feel for all the people who had no tenant insurance,” said Welsman. (I’m) just realizing it could be a long time before we’re allowed to go back home.”\

— With files from Global’s Iris Dyck