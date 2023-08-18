SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Kelowna, B.C. airspace closed due to area wildfires

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 2:03 pm
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna wildfire to be “very dramatic” overnight says fire chief'
West Kelowna wildfire to be “very dramatic” overnight says fire chief
During an update on the McDougall Creek wildfire on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, West Kelowna fire Chief Jason Brolund said Thursday was a difficult day for crews but there have been no losses or injuries to firefighters. Brolund said the wildfire 'is going to be very dramatic overnight,' with visible flames and smoke, along with falling ash and possible floating embers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport has been closed to allow aerial firefighting activity in the area.

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” YLW said.

The airport says it will continue to work with industry stakeholders, the BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada to understand how these wildfires will impact operations at YLW.

Updates will be provided online at ylw.kelowna.ca/updates.

Click to play video: 'McDougal Creek wildfire sparks state of emergency'
McDougal Creek wildfire sparks state of emergency

“We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport,” airport officials said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Structures have been lost and thousands of people have been ordered to leave their homes in both West Kelowna and Kelowna following explosive overnight growth in the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Structures lost in West Kelowna as thousands forced to flee amid new fires'
B.C. wildfires: Structures lost in West Kelowna as thousands forced to flee amid new fires

A press conference is being held by officials at 10:30 a.m., Friday, to provide an update. Global News will hold the live stream in this article.

Trending Now

Officials confirmed early Friday what many who had been watching from across the lake had been speculating at around 3 a.m., that structures had been lost. Traders Cove is expected to be the area that incurred the most damage.

Advertisement
More on Canada
FireWildfiresBC WildfireBC wildfireskelowna airportBC wildfires 2023McDougall wildfireYLW airspace closed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices