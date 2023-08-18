Kelowna, B.C. airspace closed due to area wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport has been closed to allow aerial firefighting activity in the area.

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” YLW said.

The airport says it will continue to work with industry stakeholders, the BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada to understand how these wildfires will impact operations at YLW.

Updates will be provided online at ylw.kelowna.ca/updates.

“We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport,” airport officials said in a press release.

A press conference is being held by officials at 10:30 a.m., Friday, to provide an update. Global News will hold the live stream in this article.

Officials confirmed early Friday what many who had been watching from across the lake had been speculating at around 3 a.m., that structures had been lost. Traders Cove is expected to be the area that incurred the most damage.