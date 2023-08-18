Menu

Crime

18-year-old man faces charges in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 1:36 pm
Charges have been laid in a Prince Albert homicide investigation that began near the end of July.
An 18-year-old man is facing several charges related to a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide investigation that started on July 22.

The Prince Albert Police Service said Garrisen Clarke was charged on Thursday with the second-degree murder of Ponch Bird, as well as attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Clarke made his first court appearance on Friday.

A 36-year-old woman, Loni McCuaig, was charged by police on Aug. 8 around the same incident. Police say she faces an assault with a weapon charge.

Police were called to the 300 block of 18th Street East on July 22 to a known encampment and found Bird, 42, dead.

This is Prince Albert’s second homicide of the year.

Saskatchewan NewsHomicideInvestigationCourtSecond Degree MurderPrince AlbertPrince Albert Police Service
