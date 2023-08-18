18-year-old man faces charges in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old man is facing several charges related to a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide investigation that started on July 22.

The Prince Albert Police Service said Garrisen Clarke was charged on Thursday with the second-degree murder of Ponch Bird, as well as attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Clarke made his first court appearance on Friday.

1:39 Prince Albert police given list of 45 recommendations following independent review

A 36-year-old woman, Loni McCuaig, was charged by police on Aug. 8 around the same incident. Police say she faces an assault with a weapon charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were called to the 300 block of 18th Street East on July 22 to a known encampment and found Bird, 42, dead.

This is Prince Albert’s second homicide of the year.