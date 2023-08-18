18-year-old man faces charges in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

An 18-year-old man is facing several charges related to a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide investigation that started on July 22.
The Prince Albert Police Service said Garrisen Clarke was charged on Thursday with the second-degree murder of Ponch Bird, as well as attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.
Clarke made his first court appearance on Friday.
A 36-year-old woman, Loni McCuaig, was charged by police on Aug. 8 around the same incident. Police say she faces an assault with a weapon charge.
Police were called to the 300 block of 18th Street East on July 22 to a known encampment and found Bird, 42, dead.
This is Prince Albert’s second homicide of the year.
- U.K. neonatal nurse Lucy Letby guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill others
- ‘You stop and help the person:’ Ontario mom speaks out after verdict in hit-and-run case
- Phony doctor selling fake COVID-19 cure arrested after 3-year manhunt
- Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
Comments