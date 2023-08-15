1 person in serious condition after southeast Calgary collision, section of Deerfoot Trail closed

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in serious condition after a collision in southeast Calgary late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. near Deerfoot Trail and Cranston Gate S.E.

A tweet from 511 Alberta at 5:10 p.m. said a vehicle rolled over the median in the area. Emergency crews are on site.

One adult was transported to hospital in serious condition while two other adults were transported to hospital in stable condition, police said.

At around 4:52 p.m., CPS tweeted that the northbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail Southeast at Dunbow Road are closed. Only one southbound lane is open.

Due to a traffic incident, northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E. at Dunbow Road is closed. Southbound Deerfoot Trail S.E. at Dunbow Road has one lane in operation. We are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/k59Fz98XBF — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 15, 2023