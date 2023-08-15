Menu

Traffic

1 person in serious condition after southeast Calgary collision, section of Deerfoot Trail closed

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 7:10 pm
One person is in serious condition after a collision in southeast Calgary late Monday afternoon.
One person is in serious condition after a collision in southeast Calgary late Monday afternoon. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. TPH
One person is in serious condition after a collision in southeast Calgary late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. near Deerfoot Trail and Cranston Gate S.E.

A tweet from 511 Alberta at 5:10 p.m. said a vehicle rolled over the median in the area. Emergency crews are on site.

One adult was transported to hospital in serious condition while two other adults were transported to hospital in stable condition, police said.

At around 4:52 p.m., CPS tweeted that the northbound lanes on Deerfoot Trail Southeast at Dunbow Road are closed. Only one southbound lane is open.

