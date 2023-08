See more sharing options

A cyclist was airlifted to a Calgary hospital on Sunday after a serious motor vehicle collision.

According to a Cochrane RCMP release, the collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist happened on Highway 22 near Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, an area around 30 km west of Calgary.

The cyclist was airlifted by Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) to a Calgary hospital, Mounties said.

Traffic is restricted in the area and motorists are asked to find different routes.