Feel-Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC we highlight our good news stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Ryan Reynolds among 14 people named to Order of British Columbia

Ryan Reynolds has received his home province’s top honour after being named to the Order of British Columbia.

The “Deadpool” star and mainstay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was among 14 new appointees announced by Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin on Monday.

Other honourees included Susan Giles and Evanna Brennan, longtime outreach nurses working in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, music talent scout Sam Feldman and conservationist George Riefel.

2:02 Two Vancouver outreach nurses appointed to Order of B.C.

Work underway to restore salmon habitat in North Vancouver’s Lynn Creek

Volunteers with a B.C. conservation group have begun work aimed at giving young salmon in North Vancouver’s Lynn Creek a helping hand.

Heavy equipment was on site Thursday for work to help restore about 150 metres of off-channel habitat critical for salmon spawning.

The idea is to make log jams that create protective pools in the sides of the river with the right size of gravel necessary for juvenile fish to thrive, said North Shore Streamkeepers director Glen Parker.

Thousands partake in Vancouver’s Pride festival highlighted by popular parade

The ever-popular annual Pride Parade returned Sunday in downtown Vancouver with thousands of people participating in festivities.

This year’s 45th annual parade theme is “Reconnect,” with a focus on Vancouver Pride Society’s commitment to amplifying marginalized community voices.

1:48 Thousands take in Vancouver Pride Parade

Thousands celebrate Miri-Piri parade on Surrey streets

Thousands of people filled the streets in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey Sunday morning for the annual Miri-Piri parade.

The event started at 8 a.m. near the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara and lasted into the evening.

Throughout the day, vegetarian food was served by families along the parade route throughout Newton and within the gurdwara.

2:24 Miri Piri parade in Surrey

Hay bale an attraction of fun for family of foxes in B.C.

A large hay bale attracted a family of foxes in B.C.’s Interior, their adorable amusement caught on camera.

The video was taken in Quesnel in late July and shows several foxes scampering around over and on the round bale.

Foxes are members of the dog family. A male fox is called a tod, reynard or dog fox, while a female fox is a vixen. Young foxes are called kits or cubs, with litters ranging from one to 10.

2:26 Hay bale an attraction of fun for family of foxes

