Hay bale an attraction of fun for family of foxes in B.C.

A large hay bale was an attraction of fun for a family of foxes in B.C.’s Interior.

The video was taken in Quesnel, in late July, and it shows several foxes scampering around, over and on the round bale.

Foxes are members of the dog family. A male fox is called a tod, reynard or dog fox, while a female fox is a vixen. Young foxes are called kits or cubs, with litters ranging from one to 10.

According to the BC SPCA, red foxes are found throughout the province, except along coastal areas.

“Although very common, their shy and mostly nocturnal nature can make them hard to spot,” said the SPCA.

“Foxes are both cunning and cautious, capable of thriving in urban, suburban and rural areas.”

The animal organization said foxes play an important role in ecosystems because small mammals, including mice and rats, are a staple of their diet.

“They are omnivorous and will readily eat whatever food is available,” said the SPCA, “including berries and other fruit, grasses and vegetables, birds and mammals, and even invertebrates like beetles and crayfish.”

Due to being omnivores, the SPCA says foxes may become habituated to people if they’re repeatedly attracted to garbage scraps, compost or pet food — or if people intentionally feed them.

Below are tips from the SPCA regarding foxes.

Never feed them

If foxes get used to being fed by humans, they will lose their fear of people, which can lead to unwanted conflicts and aggression.

Manage rodent attractants

This includes seed from bird feeders and fallen fruit. Small mammals like rodents are a large portion of their diet.

Clean and secure garbage cans, compost bins

Foxes are also scavengers who will take advantage of any available food sources.

Seal off spaces under decks, porches

These areas look like a cozy den to an expecting mom. Inspect your home and seal off any areas you don’t want an animal to den or nest in.

More information about foxes is available on the BC SPCA website.