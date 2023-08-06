Menu

Thousands partake in Vancouver’s Pride festival highlighted by popular parade

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 3:48 pm
Thousands partake in Vancouver’s Pride Parade
The parade started at 12 p.m. near Davie and Denman streets, and made its way along Beach Avenue to Pacific Boulevard before commencing at Concord Community Park.
The ever-popular annual Pride Parade returned Sunday in downtown Vancouver with thousands of people participating in festivities.

This year’s 45th annual parade theme is “Reconnect” with a focus on Vancouver Pride Society’s commitment to amplifying marginalized community voices.

Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver today

The parade is also on a new route, which is longer than ever before. Organizers said the route will be better for public accessibility.

“The lovely piece is that (the route) is wider and a little bit shady. We did it because we heard from the community that accessibility was an issue,“ Michelle Fortin said, with

“It’s the number one reason that keeps people from attending the parade.”

It is expected that more than 100,000 people will be attending Sunday’s parade and celebrations.

The parade started at 12 p.m. near Davie and Denman streets, and made its way along Beach Avenue to Pacific Boulevard before commencing at Concord Community Park.

‘Fighting for all’: Vancouverite shares Iranian LGBTQ+ pride

The festivities are expected to last into the late afternoon.

The parade has three accessible viewing zones, six “superstar” hosts and a VIP viewing area, organizers said.

Activities for everyone will be along the parade route. More than 100 local community groups, non-profit organizations and businesses are participating as well, showing their support for the LGBTQ2 community.

VancouverLGBTQLGBTQ2West EndDowntown VancouverVancouver PrideVancouver Pride ParadeVancouver EventVancouver Pride Societyvancouver paradeVancouver Pride Parade 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

